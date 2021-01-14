IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,805,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,408. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.24 and a 200-day moving average of $501.40. The company has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

