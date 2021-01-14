IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. 3,238,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

