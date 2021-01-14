IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

