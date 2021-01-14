IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $417.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.