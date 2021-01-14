IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after purchasing an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,150. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

