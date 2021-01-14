IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,842 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,435.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.