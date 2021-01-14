IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,580 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE GS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,718. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.