IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.