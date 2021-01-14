IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. 4,846,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

