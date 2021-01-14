Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$24.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

