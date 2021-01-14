IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY stock remained flat at $$35.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.