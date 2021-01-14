Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada Sells 2,670 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 251 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $2,319.24.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00.

Immersion stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $327.42 million, a P/E ratio of -243.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

