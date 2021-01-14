ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.51. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.15.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

