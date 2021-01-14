Immunovant’s (IMVT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.12.

IMVT traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.22. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

