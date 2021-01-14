Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s (IMB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

IMB traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.50) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,645.50 ($21.50). 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,534.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.31. The firm has a market cap of £15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

