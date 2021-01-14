Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

