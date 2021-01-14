Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,261. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.