Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in December

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Infraestructura Energética Nova stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Get Infraestructura Energética Nova alerts:

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.