Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in December

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Infraestructura Energética Nova stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile
