InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Trading 9.4% Higher

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) traded up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.18. 143,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 297,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.