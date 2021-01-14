INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading 11.1% Higher

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.13. 218,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 279,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $324.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.