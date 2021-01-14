INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading 11.1% Higher

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.13. 218,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 279,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
The stock has a market cap of $324.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
