Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 84.5% in December

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

