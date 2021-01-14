Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovalon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

INOV opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,931.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,150. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

