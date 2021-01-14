Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.45 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,150. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

