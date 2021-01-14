Insider Buying: Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,160,850.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Christopher James Berlet bought 65,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,950.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Christopher James Berlet bought 9,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,935.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher James Berlet bought 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet bought 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Christopher James Berlet bought 3,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$660.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Christopher James Berlet bought 15,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

Shares of CVE:CDA traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46. Canuc Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.65.

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

