Insider Buying: Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £188.24 in Stock

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,448 ($18.92) per share, for a total transaction of £188.24 ($245.94).

PRU opened at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a market cap of £36.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

