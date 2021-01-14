Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $1,380,000.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $93.21.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. BidaskClub downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $15,777,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.