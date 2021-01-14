Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$3,867,177.60 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,756,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,351,639.40.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

TSE CNR opened at C$144.40 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$102.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.27.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.