Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.
- On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.
- On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.
- On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00.
FB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.64. 18,092,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.