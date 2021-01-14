Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $128,358.56 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,336,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,427,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $146,481.50.

GTE stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

