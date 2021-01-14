Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $354,384.51 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

IBKR stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.