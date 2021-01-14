Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells 10,183 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.
