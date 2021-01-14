Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells 10,183 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

