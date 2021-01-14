Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $94,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

MLSS stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

