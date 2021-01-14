Insider Selling: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.
NASDAQ:PETS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,365. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.70.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
