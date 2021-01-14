Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $75,015.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $6,768,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.