Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ResMed by 97.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in ResMed by 304.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ResMed by 21.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.