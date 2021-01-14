Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $221,952.87.
- On Monday, December 14th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,130.00.
NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 446,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
