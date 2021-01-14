Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $221,952.87.

On Monday, December 14th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,130.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 446,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

