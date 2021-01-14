Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Major Shareholder Sells $2,031,480,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:UBER opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

