Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $154,470.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

