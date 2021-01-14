Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David K. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRM. Truist began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.