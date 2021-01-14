Insolar (XNS) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Insolar has a total market cap of $306,512.89 and approximately $85,939.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insolar has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

