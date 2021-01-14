InsPro Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

InsPro Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:ITCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS ITCC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,533. The stock has a market cap of $405,756.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.90. InsPro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get InsPro Technologies alerts:

InsPro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for InsPro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InsPro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.