Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Installed Building Products worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

IBP stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $1,932,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,121 shares of company stock worth $5,911,850 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.