Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIN. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

