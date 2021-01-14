Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Insulet by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 256.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 965.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.84.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

