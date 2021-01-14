Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 267385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.20.

IFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

