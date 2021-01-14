Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 24,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,925. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.