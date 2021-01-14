Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.