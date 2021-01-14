Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 123,500,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,351,613. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.