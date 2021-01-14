Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

