Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New $37.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.42.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 2,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

